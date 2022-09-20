In the game to be recovered of the B1 group, the hosts are slightly favorites according to the bookmakers: the primacy is up for grabs

In June, Ukraine had chased the dream of participating in the World Cup, beating Scotland in the first round of the playoffs. Petrakov’s national team had won 1-3, with goals from Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk and Dovbyk, which made McGregor’s useless. The stakes are high again this time. In the B1 group of the Nations League the two selections are played for the primacy: at the moment the Ukrainians are ahead by 7 points, one more than their opponents. The moment of truth is Wednesday at 8.45 pm in Hampden Park, the facility that normally hosts the home matches of the Scottish selection.

HOW THE TWO TEAMS ARRIVE — The last round of the Nations League saw Scotland take two wins against Armenia, with a loss to Ireland in between. Ukraine fared better, still unbeaten: they overcame the Irish team in the first leg and drew in the second leg, also beating Armenia.

PREVIOUS — The one at the gates will be the fourth cross between the two national teams. The record overall is in favor of Ukraine, which has won on two occasions. There was a double confrontation for the 2008 European qualifiers: in the first leg the Ukrainians won 2-0, only to surrender in the second leg at 3-1. Then, the crossing to the qualifiers for the next World Cup, which saw Petrakov’s national team prevail.

THE PRONOSTIC: GOAL 2ND HALF — See also Why Chelsea Merit Oscar has not returned to Europe? | Goal.com Inspired by the last game between Scotland and Ukraine, where both teams scored in the second half, it might be a good idea to rely on this interesting play again. In fact, the odds are quite high: 4.10 according to Sisal, while the opposite option is at 1.22 with Bet365 and Betfair.

THE QUOTE — Backed by the home factor, Scotland is seen as slightly favored by operators. The evaluations are in fact quite high for each outcome. The Scottish victory touches 2.50 with 888 Sport, Betfair, LeoVegas and Planetwin. The success of the guests is at 3.05 with 888 Sport and LeoVegas, the draw reaches 3.20 with Bet365. Despite the four goals scored in June, this time the bookmakers are pushing for a game with few goals: the Under 2.5 is at 1.57 with Betfair, the Over 2.5 is even at 2.48 with 888 Sport and LeoVegas. For this reason it is considered more likely that one of the teams will not be able to move the score: the No Goal is at 1.80 with Betfair, at 2.10 the Goal according to Bet365.

SCOTLAND-UKRAINE, THE BONUSES — The championships stop, waiting for another tour de force in November which will then lead to the long stop for the World Cup. And the Nations League is back, with its last two days. In the form below here are some of the main betting bonuses, currently active to play on the competition. All offers are reserved for new customers. Read the terms and conditions on the website of the chosen bookmaker. See also Juve, sale of Ronaldo: the reaction of the fans between for and against

THE EXACT RESULTS — The estimates made by the experts therefore lead to a game on the edge of equilibrium. The 1-1 is the most likely exact result, at 6.10 with Novibet. Snai offers the best ratings for 1-0 (7.00), 0-0 and 0-1 (both at 7.75). Following the 2-1 at 10.50 and the 2-0 at 11.00 with Sisal, the 1-2 is at 12.00 with Snai.

19 September – 20:13

