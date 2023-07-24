Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

Title: Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – On July 23, 2023, the Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed two new members, Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen. The induction ceremony at Cooperstown was a special moment for both players, who were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the game.

Rolen, a former third baseman, played six of his 17 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. During his career, he earned four All-Star Game selections and won eight Gold Gloves. Rolen had an impressive batting average of .281 and hit 316 home runs, with 1,287 RBIs in 2,038 games. One of the highlights of his career was leading the Cardinals with a .421 batting average during the 2006 World Series, which the team won in five games against the Detroit Tigers.

During his acceptance speech, Rolen expressed his gratitude for the honor and reflected on a touching moment early in his career. He recalled the joy of watching his parents walk to their seats from his position at third base during his first major league game in 1996. Rolen also mentioned that it took six tries for his parents to witness his Hall of Fame induction, making the moment even more special.

McGriff, a former first baseman, was unanimously elected by the Contemporary Players Committee in December. He had previously disappeared from the writers’ ballot in 2020. McGriff’s induction into the Hall of Fame was well-deserved, as he showcased an impeccable career throughout his time in the league. With 493 career home runs and a batting average of .284, McGriff established himself as one of the most powerful and consistent hitters in the game.

McGriff took the opportunity to express his gratitude for the honor and acknowledged the presence of the nearly 50 Hall of Famers who welcomed him on stage. He emphasized the values instilled in him by his upbringing, highlighting honesty, hard work, and treating people with kindness and respect.

Both McGriff and Rolen received overwhelming support from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Rolen secured his induction by receiving 297 votes (76.3%) in January, surpassing the 75% threshold. McGriff’s unanimous selection by the Contemporary Players Committee further solidified his place in the Hall of Fame.

The induction of McGriff and Rolen into the Hall of Fame represents a well-deserved recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions to the sport of baseball. Their induction ceremony showcased the impact they had on the game and celebrated their long and successful careers.

