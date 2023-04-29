SCOTT RUNNING INTRODUCES NEW TEAM OF ATHLETES & AMBASSADORS

The first SCOTT Running Athlete & Ambassador meeting has just ended. Immersed in the panorama of the Orobie Bergamasche, the newborn Team met for two days dedicated to Team Building and content creation. The main objective of these days was to create a connection between the company and the athletes, a profitable working table that would open up a discussion on technical and non-technical topics.

The running segment over the years has developed into several disciplines and for a company like ours it is very important to be able to cover all specialties. From this year we have decided to expand our team by welcoming 5 new athletes who will compete in different contexts. In the “mountain” sector we will preside over the trail, skyrunning, ultra and mountain running competitions while on the road we will “attend” the marathons and half marathons again. We won’t even miss the first Italian competitions of the new Hyrox specialty that is revolutionizing the world of fitness.

Reconfirmed for 2023 the athletes Eugenio Bianchi, the king of the OCR, who from this year has successfully landed in the Hyrox discipline, Iacopo Brasi, our marathon runner, as well as coach of Jacob Kiplimo, half marathon world champion and Mattia Tanara, who as testimonial and a great fan of the brand, he officially joined the team this year. The collaboration with the trusted athlete & ambassador Oliviero Bosatelli has also been renewed, with us since 2017, and protagonist of the ultra trail world thanks also to two splendid victories at the TOR des Geants in 2016 and 2019.

Many news for women. We welcome Giulia Saggin, one of the youngest athletes to have reached the podium at Tor des Geants. She grew up in the world of athletics, in just a few years she became passionate about Trail Running, always facing new challenges such as the aforementioned TOR and endurance races. For the technical Skyrunning races, SCOTT will instead focus on Daniela Rota, an experienced athlete who, after having played for years in the La Sportiva Team, arrives at SCOTT with new stimuli and with the desire to reconfirm herself. We close the women’s shares with Vivien Bonzi who, after being her testimonial, passes directly to the official SCOTT team on the strength of a series of results in mountain running and with the title of Italian under 23 mountain running champion in her pocket.

In 2022 SCOTT took over the Road Running project with the creation of high-performance shoes dedicated precisely to this segment. Ahmed El Mazoury will be the point man for this discipline. At 16, after a start in the world of football, he decides to devote himself to athletics, immediately obtaining great results including in 2016 the title of Italian Champion in the 10,000m. The desert adventurer Giuliano Pugolotti closes the rooster 2023.

Mario Poletti – Team Manager SCOTT Running: “It’s always exciting to meet the guys on the team and prepare the new season with them. I am happy to be able to collaborate with so many young athletes who run, train and above all have fun in the most varied disciplines of running. Our core business remains the trail segment and where I believe we will achieve excellent results. However, I remain very confident for the Road part which this year has been reinforced with top-level grafts. We are waiting for you in the race with the “black & yellow”.