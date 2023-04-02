The SCOTT’s new Supertrac Amphib multipurpose shoe it features a completely new upper with drainage and protection perfect for wet runs. Relying on consolidata suola Radial Traction of the Supertrac RC 2, the reference model of SCOTT athletes, the Supertrac Amphib is specifically designed for multi-sport use whenever you come into contact with water. Whether it’s obstacle courses, racing on dirt roads, orienteering or exploring coasts and rivers, the Supertrac Amphib will answer right away.

Discover SCOTT Supertrac Amphib Shoe: the new multipurpose shoe

Radial Traction

With a Bitten outsole for traction and an outer surface that sheds mud, the Amphib features lugs positioned with Radial Traction technology. These strategically placed lugs are able to rotate across the surface offering unmatched traction in a 360 degree sphere. The result is a technical running shoe that provides solid foot support as you run through riverbeds and muddy trails. Developed on the basis of the Supertrac RC 2, the Supertrac Amphib has a drop of 5mm.

Hybrid upper

The upper features a robust and highly resistant construction which provides protection against rocks and roots. The lightweight yet strong mesh delivers excellent levels of drainage, so that the shoe drains quickly after being immersed, avoiding that it remains soaked in water. The KPU placed over the mesh adds to its protection and durability for rough terrain rides. Supertrac Amphib weighs only 280g (US 9 for men).

The shoe in action

SCOTT’s photoshoot was taken in Peak District, UK, and shows the shoe put to the test in its perfect environment. In the Peak District it is easy to find rough and wet conditions, with marshy terrain and river crossings. The SCOTT Supertrac Amphib has been enthusiastically received by SCOTT UK athletes and international athletes who have tested it for miles on wild terrain, in the most diverse conditions.

