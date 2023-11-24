Home » SCOTT WINTER EXPERIENCE | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

SCOTT WINTER EXPERIENCE | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
SCOTT WINTER EXPERIENCE | Sportdimontagna.com

Join us for a day dedicated to adventure! Led by the expert SCOTT Alpine Guides Andrea Rosà and Federico Camangi you will have the opportunity to experience a day of Freetouring. Furthermore, to make the experience even more personalized we will offer you the opportunity to test our skis.

WHAT IS FREETOURING?
In recent years, this term that combines freeriding with ski touring was born. This discipline is practiced 50% with the aid of ski lifts and/or mechanical vehicles and 50% on foot with the aim of moving away from the resort in search of immaculate slopes.

SUBSCRIBE NOW!!!

See also  How to start skateboarding from scratch

You may also like

San Diego Open: Katie Boulter beats Beatriz Haddad...

Worries about Frankfurt’s midfielder: Sebastian Rode is apparently...

Santiago Rojas assured that Nacional did not feel...

Horner, the sexual chats with the employee spread...

Paul Pogba banned for four years for doping

Don’t punish Eagles for ‘tush push’ success, NFL...

FC Bayern: Tuchel’s cool statement about Max Eberl

A World champion with Argentina in Qatar was...

schedule, route and where to watch on TV

Where Red Bull failed

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy