SCOTT WINTER EXPERIENCE | Sportdimontagna.com

Join us for a day dedicated to adventure! Led by the expert SCOTT Alpine Guides Andrea Rosà and Federico Camangi you will have the opportunity to experience a day of Freetouring. Furthermore, to make the experience even more personalized we will offer you the opportunity to test our skis.

WHAT IS FREETOURING?

In recent years, this term that combines freeriding with ski touring was born. This discipline is practiced 50% with the aid of ski lifts and/or mechanical vehicles and 50% on foot with the aim of moving away from the resort in search of immaculate slopes.

