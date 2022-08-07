New athletics manager. “I have great desire, for me it is the first time with a men’s team”

pavia

Francesca Zara is the new athletic trainer of Riso Scotti. The former blue and current trainer in the Top gym is the first woman to fill this role and to join the technical staff of the highest basketball club in Pavia. «This new adventure stimulates me a lot – says Francesca – I have never prepared a men’s team so I can’t wait to start. I work individually in the post season with top players, but as a group I have never done so and if we add to this that Riso Scotti plays in Serie B and is the largest provincial men’s club in Pavia, you can understand how much desire it has ” .

Zara opens a new path in Pavia, where until now only male trainers had worked. «In other realities a figure like mine already exists – smiles Francesca – I hope that in Pavia on my example others can work with males. I am very happy to lead the way ».

Coach Alberto Mazzetti was very impressed by Zara’s hunger and desire to work, two characteristics that must be the mental habit of Riso Scotti next season. «I am happy that you made this impression – says Francesca – we discussed the program and the work to be done in the season, others will obviously follow. I have always been “hungry”, whatever I did, from player to coach to athletic trainer. I always try to pass it on to the people I train. Without that and without passion he could not get anywhere ». Francesca was athletic trainer of the women’s national team alongside Matteo Panichi with Marco Crespi coach.

«We played the European championships, it was an experience as useful as it was important – underlines Zara – it trained me a lot. Next week you will attend the preparers’ clinic in Bologna. It will be a full immersion, two days of discussion and important work. Vacation? A few days, since Monday 22nd we start again with the first visits and the next day I will talk to Angela Scariato, owner of Fisiosport. Among other things, we will work at Top, in Strada Busca, because I will have the indoor gym available for certain jobs and the track and the outdoor pitch for other jobs, not to mention that having Fisiosport nearby will be important for the players ». –