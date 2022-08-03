Born in 2001, born in Chieti, he has just returned from the seasons in Jesi The track that leads to the expert center of Urania remains hot

PAVIA

Two novelties at Riso Scotti: the signing of the pivot Daniele Cocco as the second under after Lionel Abega and the date of the meeting, set for Wednesday 24 August.

Cocco, born in 2001, is 198 cm long and weighs 95 kg, able to play even in the strong forward spot; born in Chieti, he approaches basketball with the shirt of the local team and, in parallel with the youth tournaments, also tastes the senior championships, winning the D series in 2018 and debuting, the following season, in C silver with an average of 14.3 points in 20 games. In 2018 he joined the Teate Chieti in Serie B, earning 4 attendance tokens. In 2019, Cocco moves to breaking latest news, where he continues to gain experience in C silver, as well as putting together interesting figures (19.8 points in 17 games) in the under-18 tournament of excellence. Signed by Jesi, the new under from Pavia makes his debut in cadetry and, with application in training, manages to gain space on the field, closing the first year with 18 appearances in the regular season and averages of 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per match, which become 7 points and 2.7 rebounds in the play off. Reconfirmed by the management of Aurora Jesi for the 2021-22 season, even with the new coach Ghizzinardi, Cocco maintains consideration and space, as demonstrated by 30 appearances with 11.4 minutes on the pitch and an average of 3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Long modern, with an educated hand and a great work ethic, Cocco as the guard Lionel Abega confirms the company policy of focusing on young players but already able to hold the field. «Cocco – explains coach Alberto Mazzetti – has been coming to Jesi for two seasons with over 10 ‘of average use, demonstrating that he can keep the field in cadet. For the first time he will try to compete with the big players in this group. He will be asked for flexibility and competitive spirit, he will have to give us physical and athletic presence within the area ».

Gathering and market

As for the rally, it is scheduled for August 24 at PalaRavizza, where all the work with the ball will take place as usual. Meanwhile, Scotti continues the hunt for the starting pivot, the track that leads to Paci, leaving the Urania Milano, remains standing. –