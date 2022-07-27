The Rai executive: “For the first time the campaign starts with an incomplete team but we want to set up a competitive group”. Prices range from 60 to 250 euros

PAVIA

Riso Scotti launches the 2022-23 season ticket campaign, opened for the first time before the team’s completion. «We are at year zero – explains team manager Alberto Rai – the situation is difficult, but it satisfies us to be able to guarantee that we are there and we will be there again next season. However, we need the help of the fans, from whom we ask for facts and not promises. In turn, we ensure that we are working to complete the roster as best as possible, in fact at least two other players will be presented during the week. There is no shortage of time to set up the team ».

Erika Mariani, who together with Raffaella Lodola is part of the newborn “Team Event”, which will organize events and initiatives before, during and after the basketball season in Pavia, presented in detail the costs of the season tickets: “The Gold card costs 250 euros for the 15 matches of the regular season, allows you to have reserved parking space and seat, the Riso Scotti package, a bottle of wine, 10% discount on merchandising and at all partners of the company, dinners with the team at a price agreement and participation in both the third time and the Omnia Partners Club. That “Fan” costs 125 euros, for the 15 matches of the regular season, and entitles you to other gadgets and discounts, in addition to participation in the third half. The “Conventioned” season ticket costs 100 euros for regular season matches and is reserved for employees of sponsors, non-profit associations, sports associations and parents of the youth sector. The price of the “Reduced” is 60 euros for regular season matches, reserved for children aged 14 to 18, over 65, university students and carers of the handicapped. The latter will enter the PalaRavizza for free, as well as minors up to 14 years of age. The third time? The idea is to ensure that the fans can meet coaches and players at the bar of the building after the match, while the Club Omnia Partner is something exclusive that we will present later ».

Where to buy them

Season tickets can be purchased starting from today at Overcopy Pavia in strada Cascinazza (Campus Aquae), Overcopy 2.0 in Strada Nuova 73 and Chalmers tobacconist in via dei Mille 138. Upon payment, a receipt will be issued and at the first of the championship in home will be given cards and gifts. –