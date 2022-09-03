Home Sports Scotti Pavia, Mazzetti prepares the exam at the Baldiraghi house
Scotti Pavia, Mazzetti prepares the exam at the Baldiraghi house

Tomorrow the expected seasonal debut on the field of Crema Gallizzi injured, in the direction of the 21-year-old Epifani

Maurizio Scorbati

02 September 2022

PAVIA

Riso Scotti is approaching the first test match of the season, scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm at the PalaCremonesi in Crema against the Serie B team coached by Baldiraghi from Pavia.

After ten days of training it is time for Alberto Mazzetti, the new Pavia coach, to draw the first conclusions. “In the friendly match in Crema we will miss Ezio Gallizzi – explains Mazzetti – he suffered a sprained trauma to a toe and I will not be able to recover it, while the others will all be present”. After the first week of work very dedicated to the athletic part, the coach from Varese started introducing the first tactical concepts from Monday.

«We have laid the foundations of what our game system will be – he points out – it is clear that even this week the physical-athletic part has been dominant, but it will gradually diminish more and more compared to the technical tactical one. This is possible because when the players showed up for the rally they were all in fairly good shape. It is obvious that the end of the season was different depending on who played play off or play out and who stopped at the end of the regular season, but everyone worked in the summer. There was some minor ailment, as always happens when we start again, but nothing to worry about and even Gallizzi’s was an injury, not a muscle problem ».

Trust in Epifani

Out Gallizzi, direction entrusted to the 21 year old Andrea Epifani, who will be tested immediately against category opponents, given that Crema plays in group B of the cadeteria. «One of the first things I expect to see is that my players put on the pitch what we have done up to here in the gym – underlines Mazzetti – we started running, playing at speed but we are only at the beginning. I am also curious to see what the boys put into it, in terms of attention, mutual knowledge, intensity. Our priority must be to get to know each other and be on the pitch together ».

Meanwhile, the season ticket campaign continues: today from 6.30 to 7.30 pm the PalaRavizza ticket office is open. –

