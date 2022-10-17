pavia

The roller coaster is expensive for Riso Scotti, who alternates good plays with other inconsistent ones and leaves two gold points for the classification at Junior Casale, a direct competitor for the play out. Alessandro Potì was still missing from the Pavia ranks, a shooter who in the advance of the third day would have been very useful for a team that only had the seventeen-year-old Abega over the top. «We were good at finding a couple of extensions between the first and second quarter and in the middle of the third quarter going forward by nine points – coach Alberto Mazzetti sighs – in the final, however, we were unable to equalize the physical and mental energy of the Piedmontese. In general, we also suffered contacts by shooting with poor three-point percentages, because with 23% away, you either raise a wall in defense or you never win. Sorry because it was an excellent opportunity ».

Step back

The Pavesi also paid under the basket, where De Gregori was smoky in defense and no change came off the bench, so Claudio Negri even made a double double, points and rebounds. During the week the club had talked to De Gregori and his attorney why he would not commit repeated fouls, but this does not mean that in the colored area we have to pull back, but only to defend more carefully. «We suffered their physicality both with the centers and with the outsiders – underlines Mazzetti – we took a step back from the challenge with Oleggio. We remain a work in progress, because we have yet to find the amalgam, since we are all new. Sorry because it was a game that we could have won. Now, however, let’s think about the trip to Legnano next Sunday. We hope to recover Potì too, so we can have a full week of training, we need a shooter like him. Gallizzi? We risked it with Oleggio and it went well, in Casale, without the enthusiasm of the first match, he struggled, as was logical “.