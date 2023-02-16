Home Sports Scottish Cup: BBC Scotland to show Inverness CT v Kilmarnock & Falkirk v Ayr Utd
Scottish Cup: BBC Scotland to show Inverness CT v Kilmarnock & Falkirk v Ayr Utd

Caley Thistle won the Scottish Cup in 2015

The BBC Scotland channel will screen two of the Scottish Cup quarter-final ties, beginning with Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock on Friday 10 March.

On the following Monday evening, there will be live coverage of Falkirk v Ayr United.

Both matches kick-off at 19:45 GMT.

Hearts host Celtic on Saturday 11 March (12:15), with cup holders Rangers at home Raith Rovers on the Sunday (13:00), with Viaplay showing both.

The matches at Inverness and Falkirk will be available to watch via the BBC Sport website, while there will be online text coverage of all four ties.

