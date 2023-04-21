Scottish gossip: Celtic’s Liel Abada, Hearts eye Nicky Devlin, Kevin Nisbet interest

Ajax and Benfica are interested in landing winger Liel Abada – whose contract with Celtic expires in 2026 – this summer. (Nicolo Schira via Scottish Sun) external-link

Livingston captain Nicky Devlin has numerous teams chasing his signature as his contract in West Lothian runs out – with Hearts leading the chase. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson admits derby hero Kevin Nisbet – watched by Galatasaray, Preston, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Sheffield United last weekend – might not be at Hibs much longer if he keeps playing as he did against Hearts. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson is not a “bona fide Premier League player” yet, according to his manager at Everton Sean Dyche. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibs are pushing to seal a summer move for Wales midfielder Jonny Williams, who is out of contract at Swindon Town at the end of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

If both Glasgow clubs qualify for the Champions League group stage next season, Uefa’s coefficient would rank Rangers above runaway Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Veteran Jonny Hayes is still top of Aberdeen‘s fitness charts at 35 and can play for many more years, according to manager Barry Robson as he handed the winger a contract extension. (Press & Journal) external-link

Boyhood Celtic fan James McFadden has lifted the lid on the three times he came close to playing for the Hoops, saying the move “didn’t feel right”. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Steven MacLean says his experience of 12 different clubs as a player could help him as he begins life as a manager with St Johnstone. (Glasgow Herald) external-link

