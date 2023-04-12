Home Sports Scottish Gossip: Ross Wilson, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts
Scottish Gossip: Ross Wilson, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Hearts

Ross Wilson is Rangers’ sporting director

Nottingham Forest are working on a deal to appoint Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson in a senior football role. The Premier League side are in contact with Rangers as they look to entice Wilson back to England. (The Athletic)external-link

Dave King says he has rejected a £25.3m offer for his stake in Rangers. The former Ibrox chairman, who owns just over 63 million shares in the club, revealed he was approached by an unnamed bidder last month. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Alfredo Morelos has been told to swap Scottish football for a tilt at Turkey by fellow Colombian international Alexis Perez. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Former referee John McKendrick believes anybody found guilty of abusing Kevin Clancy should be permanently barred from football stadiums. (Daily Record)external-link

Scottish football has been warned it is running the risk of another referees’ strike by former official Steven Conroy. (Daily Record)external-link

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson spent time shadowing the SAS in a bid to harden his character for the rigours of football management. (Daily Record)external-link

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says Hearts went into “panic mode” over the sacking of Robbie Neilson. (Herald)external-link

