Home » Scottish second row Jonny Gray doubtful for World Cup
Sports

Scottish second row Jonny Gray doubtful for World Cup

by admin

Jonny Gray could draw a line under the World Cup this fall. The second-line Scottish international (29 years old, 77 caps) was injured on Sunday during the semi-final of the Champions Cup lost by Exeter against La Rochelle (47-28) in Bordeaux.

“From what I’ve been told, unless the operation is going exceptionally well and his recovery is exceptionally fast, I’d say he’s very doubtful for the World Cup, Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter told a press conference on Wednesday. It’s a patella tendon injury, he dislocated his kneecap. Fortunately, the other major knee ligaments are all stable. »

See also  Rugby, Women's World Cup: all about Giada, the blue champion

You may also like

Tv: increasingly social football, Dazn also brings Party...

After the referee’s wrong decision against Dortmund: looking...

Classification outside Serie A, how does it work?...

He can do even more than Erling Haaland

NBA playoff dispatches: Joel Embiid fails to galvanize...

Grizzlies decide to waive Dillon details

PSG: Messi suspended, fan protests now in front...

Elections 28M | Vox coup de effect: Gestoso...

Cycling pro Jonasrutsch about the Tour de France...

Hangzhou’s top teams come to “pro” and “wrestle”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy