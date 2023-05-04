Scottish second row Jonny Gray doubtful for World Cup

Jonny Gray could draw a line under the World Cup this fall. The second-line Scottish international (29 years old, 77 caps) was injured on Sunday during the semi-final of the Champions Cup lost by Exeter against La Rochelle (47-28) in Bordeaux.
“From what I’ve been told, unless the operation is going exceptionally well and his recovery is exceptionally fast, I’d say he’s very doubtful for the World Cup, Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter told a press conference on Wednesday. It’s a patella tendon injury, he dislocated his kneecap. Fortunately, the other major knee ligaments are all stable. »