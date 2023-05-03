Scuba diving: 8 tips to get you started

Fare scuba diving it is an activity that can be extremely pleasant or very dangerous depending on the degree of awareness and information one has. In Italy you can go scuba diving with oxygen tanks, all the equipment and even by yourself without a patent: apart from some localities where they are in force local ordinances prohibiting unlicensed scuba diving, there is no national legislation imposing a patent obligation or a maximum depth limit. However, frankly and explicitly said, one of the first tips to start diving is that of do not dive without specific technical training on the use of the equipment, on the main and most elementary maneuvers to be performed underwater and on the dangers one can run during a dive.

8 tips to start scuba diving

I am essentially 8 tips to start diving underwater:

Being in good health and not having exceeded the previous day / evening with alcohol, drugs, poor sleep Rely on a recognized and certified diving center Know how to swim on the surface and stay submerged without panicking Be aware of the dangers that scuba diving can involve Know the equipment and know how to use it Know how to carry out the main maneuvers for your own safety Find out about the locality where you are and the sea conditions at that time Be accompanied by an expert and trust-inspiring guide

Physical conditions for scuba diving

The first tip is to be in good physical condition before going scuba diving. Scuba diving basically involves undergoing the pressure difference which is found under water as you go deeper. This can lead to dangers for hearing, with the rupture of the eardrum membrane, the rupture of the pulmonary alveoli caused by the increase in volume of the lungs as a result of the pressure, or even the nitrogen saturation that underwater cannot be disposed of at normal rates and therefore cause the nitrogen narcosis. These are all potential dangers that can be avoided by following a few simple rules, but which first of all require being in good physical condition: even for “shallow” dives (by “shallow” we mean those possible with a first level patent , therefore up to a maximum of 18 meters) it is advisable not to have consumed alcohol in the previous 24 hours (nor drugs), to have slept and eaten rightly and correctly, not to have been feverish or have other ongoing illnesses and, equally important, not plan to fly in the next 24 hours (or go to the high mountains, another place that subjects the body to strong pressure variations).

Characteristics and certifications of a diving center

In Italy the main and most popular diving centers are those FIPSAS extension Italian Federation of Sport Fishing and Underwater Activities, CMAS – World Confederation of Underwater Activities / ANIS National Association of Diving Instructors e PADI – Professional Association of Diving Instructors. These centers can be found both in seaside resorts and in cities, where they hold their own courses in the swimming pool. Having said that all 3 have the necessary certifications to give diving courses, then the choice depends on the feeling you get talking to the instructor or the manager: in this it’s a bit like relying on a mountain guide.

An interesting thing to know is that some of these centres, especially in seaside resorts, allow you to do the so-called “baptism of the sea”i.e. a first dive without having obtained any certification: an initial briefing is normally performed with a brief explanation of the use of the equipment, the main signals for communicating with the accompanying instructor and the main safety manoeuvres.

To go scuba diving you need to know how to swim

Trivial, but it is good to specify it: to go scuba diving you need to know how to swim. And you should also know that swimming in pools or in open waters such as seas or lakes is not exactly the same thing. Normally the preliminary request to participate in a course for obtaining the first level diving license requires know how to stay afloat in water for at least 10 minutes, to know swim at least 200 meters and to stay in the water, with the head down and the eyes open, for about 1 minute. Even if you only want to do the “baptism of the sea” they are good parameters with which to test yourself before deciding.

Dangers of scuba diving

Scuba diving carries dangers. Potential dangers that can be minimized and avoided by knowing them and knowing the safety procedures. As mentioned, the first concerns the tympanic membranes subjected to the increasing pressure of the water, which is why it is necessary know how to do the decompression or Valsalva maneuver. The pressure of the water can also cause damage to the lungs, with the rupture of the alveoli, and nitrogen saturation: for this reason it is essential plan the time and depth of the dive and surfacing absolutely avoiding DIY and improvisation. A good instructor is able to guide you on your first scuba dives while avoiding precisely this kind of risk.

Scuba diving equipment

L’scuba diving equipment it is essential to ensure safety in all phases of the dive. The first fundamental advice is that, before buying any product for diving, know its characteristics well. For this reason, at least at the beginning, it’s definitely better to rent everything you need from time to time, and then start buying more personal things like a wetsuit, fins and mask.

Basically, to go scuba diving, you need:

Wetsuit

Diving mask

Stick

Variable trim jacket

Ballast

cylinders

Regulator

Diving watch

Dive computer

Knife

Photo on OCVS and Pixabay

