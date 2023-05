The party has just begun, Naples turns blue… but that’s not all. Immediately after the arithmetical conquest of the Scudetto, in fact, in the official online store of Napoli was put up for sale celebratory shirt of the third title.

White, with a “brushstroke” of tricolor on the club logo, and with the shield clearly visible in the centre, above the writing “Champions of Italy 22/23”. The back? Obviously with the number 3 on the back.