Scudetto Napoli, the mayor of Varese displays the team flag on the balcony of his office after the hunt by the ultras for the Neapolitans

Thursday night hunting about thirty ultras of the Varese ai Neapolitans celebrating the vittoria for the scudettodocumented by Ilfattoquotidiano.itwhich forced the police to an intervention to avoid a real aggression. Then the writing on the wall of a school: “Vesuvius let us dream. Colorful. Naples me…”. And finally the gesture of the mayor of the Lombard city, David Galimberti: a flag of Naples hanging on balcony of his officeand a message to distance yourself from images that have only been seen in Varese and ad Avellino: “What happened in Varese, the clashes and the writing on the walls, are from condemn firmly because it’s really about something unacceptable”wrote the mayor.

“Varese is a city of sport. Sport is party, yes sport it’s fun and it should be for everyone. Families, young people, children and adults. Cheering on your team in all sorts of peaceful, colourful, loud, fun ways is one of the best parts of sports and everyone should feel free to do it, in every city and country,” he continued in a note and on his social networks. “Varese rejoices in its home victories, as recently for basket e hockeybut it is also a city – he remarked – where everyone can celebrate your team”.

So he totally distanced himself and condemned the actions of the group of ultras, including i Blood&Honour 1998who found himself in the center of the Lombard city, intoning cori against Napoli and trying to prevent the Azzurri fans from celebrating: “About twenty people can’t and shouldn’t ruin a moment of sporting joy. Our Varese, city of sport, supports all sports, all teams and compliments e rejoices with whom he obtains important victories”, concluded Galimberti.