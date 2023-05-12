Scudetto Napoli, Zielinski with a customized Fiat 500

VINTAGE

‘Why want a big car, if I can have my pandita?!’. Arturo Vidal has literally gone ‘crazy’ for his new Panda, a car that the Inter player had always wanted for his collection. But he is not the first footballer with a passion for the historic Fiat model: Roberto Baggio’s 4×4 is already a legend … VIDEO. VIDAL ARRIVES IN APPIANO WITH THE PANDA