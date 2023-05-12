Scudetto Napoli, Zielinski with a customized Fiat 500

VINTAGE
From Vidal to Baggio, everyone is crazy about the Panda! PHOTO
‘Why want a big car, if I can have my pandita?!’. Arturo Vidal has literally gone ‘crazy’ for his new Panda, a car that the Inter player had always wanted for his collection. But he is not the first footballer with a passion for the historic Fiat model: Roberto Baggio’s 4×4 is already a legend … VIDEO. VIDAL ARRIVES IN APPIANO WITH THE PANDA
“Finally the gift has arrived, dreams come true!!! Years of waiting before having it…” Happy as a child, Arturo Vidal, for his new, ‘flaming’ aqua green Panda. Joy that the Inter midfielder wanted to share on social networks, gaining thousands of approvals but also lots of funny jokes from the followers.
Here is the Chilean “pampering” his Pandino…
“Queen” of your garage, for one day…