Scudetto party in Naples: energy and colours. Pictures

It is a Naples that no longer sleeps, that jumps, dances, hugs each other, with the Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino shooting the video images of this historic celebration and the fans singing around the Maradona stadium in the streets of the city.

The endless party

A new day of celebration, after enjoying the long night of Thursday: Napoli-Fiorentina will be played at the Maradona from 6 pm, the first match that sees the Azzurri take the field as Italian champions. A party that i 50,000 fans enjoying the stadium but which hundreds of thousands of Neapolitans have been savoring since this morningin the stoic city center and then also outside the stadium with fireworks and choirs.

The new heroes

In the Maradona Napoli warm-up with boys and girls on the edge of the field with tags each with the name of a footballer, which they hold from below but which are each held upwards by a large flying ball. Palloni ready to fly in the enthusiasm of the stadium dancing to the music and waving many flags. The choruses of the fans continue as they shout the surnames of the Azzurri players on the pitch to read the formation. Big shouts for Osimhen on the pitch and for Kvarastskhelia on the bench at the start of the match.