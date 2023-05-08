Home » Scudetto to Napoli, the party to Maradona. Photo
Scudetto to Napoli, the party to Maradona.

Scudetto to Napoli, the party to Maradona.

Unforgettable day for Napoli fans who, after the victory over Fiorentina, celebrated winning the Scudetto with a super party at the Maradona. Celebrations that began before the match outside the stadium and then continued after the match against the viola with music, fireworks, lights and a tribute to Spalletti’s boys. Here are the best photos

THE SPECIAL ON THE NAPLES SCUDETTO

