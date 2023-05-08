Scudetto to Napoli, the party to Maradona. Photo

8
Unforgettable day for Napoli fans who, after the victory over Fiorentina, celebrated winning the Scudetto with a super party at the Maradona. Celebrations that began before the match outside the stadium and then continued after the match against the viola with music, fireworks, lights and a tribute to Spalletti’s boys. Here are the best photos
THE SPECIAL ON THE NAPLES SCUDETTO
