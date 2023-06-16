Sculpture donated by OCA held at Hangzhou Asian Games Museum-Chinanews.com

The awarding ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum was held.Photo courtesy of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee

Chinanews.com, Hangzhou, June 16th (Qian Chenfei) On the 16th, the awarding ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum and the sports art sculpture donation ceremony of the Olympic Council of Asia were held at the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum.

Huang Simian, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia, Song Luzeng, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia and Chairman of the Sports Committee, Deputy Secretary-General and Office Director of the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, and Mao Genhong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Hangzhou Municipal Government, attended the ceremony .

The scene of the Olympic Council of Asia sports art sculpture donation ceremony.Photo courtesy of Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee

At the ceremony, Huang Simian handed over the “Olympic Council of Asia Official Certification Museum” authorization plate to the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum, and Song Luzeng and Mao Genhong jointly unveiled the art sculpture donation donated by the Olympic Council of Asia.

The torch wall of previous Asian Games.Photo by Qian Chenfei

The Hangzhou Asian Games Museum is located in the southwest corner of the basement floor of the main stadium of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo City. “The three exhibition halls of “Asian Games and the Future” will vividly present the whole picture of the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games to domestic and foreign visitors, and show the history and cultural imprints of the Asian Games for more than 70 years in a panoramic manner. , An important window to promote sportsmanship.

Inside the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum.Photo by Qian Chenfei

Mao Genhong said that the awarding of the plaque will greatly enhance the international recognition and sports culture value of the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum. An immersive interactive center of vitality and sports charm, a public communication center that includes leisure features.

Inside the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum.Photo by Qian Chenfei

Huang Simian said, “Hangzhou Asian Games Museum leads the audience through time and space through various exhibits and other dazzling and rich objects, retelling the history and glorious development of the Asian Games. It also uses advanced digital technology, wonderful lighting effects and futuristic The sound effect will reproduce the past. I warmly welcome friends from Asia and all over the world to visit the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum and experience the wonderful history of the Asian Games together.”

It is understood that there are 6 sculptures donated by the OCA this time, with the themes of archery, running, basketball, fencing, tennis and equestrian events, vividly showing the wonderful moments of sports. (over)