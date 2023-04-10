SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, dedicates the first episode of the month of April to the 29th edition of the Sellaronda Skimarathon. Last weekend’s top event was staged in difficult conditions to say the least, making the victories of Matteo Eydallin – Davide Magnini and Alba De Silvestro – Elena Nicolini even more epic.

For those who love ski mountaineering at night, don’t miss the Monterosa Skialp scheduled for this weekend. William Boffelli at the start alongside Alex Oberbacher.

Last, but not least, the service dedicated to the Trail dei Corni won by Luca Del Pero & Alice Gaggi…. Enjoy your vision