Home Sports SDM NEWS BET 03_04_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

SDM NEWS BET 03_04_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
SDM NEWS BET 03_04_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, dedicates the first episode of the month of April to the 29th edition of the Sellaronda Skimarathon. Last weekend’s top event was staged in difficult conditions to say the least, making the victories of Matteo Eydallin – Davide Magnini and Alba De Silvestro – Elena Nicolini even more epic.

For those who love ski mountaineering at night, don’t miss the Monterosa Skialp scheduled for this weekend. William Boffelli at the start alongside Alex Oberbacher.

Last, but not least, the service dedicated to the Trail dei Corni won by Luca Del Pero & Alice Gaggi…. Enjoy your vision

See also  Premier League official VAR drawing: Cavani is not offside, Manchester United's lore is valid – yqqlm

You may also like

The German task force on the playoffs is...

Champions: Benfica-Inter, the English referee Oliver – Football

Go all out to host the most successful...

Cosmic exchange in Hurkacz’s match. Tennis marathon. Blow...

Almería Valencia, the analysis of the match —...

Karim Benzema will probably cancel Saudi Arabia for...

Where are the 3 Italian deserts, for an...

The new season of the Chinese Super League...

Incredible Zeman: he takes three goals from Taranto...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy