SDM NEWS BET 09_05_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, dedicates the second episode of the month of May to Transvulcania by UTMB®, one of the first great international classics of the season.

On a difficult route (72km 4600 m d+) made even harder by the weather conditions, the Venetian Martina Valmassoi (Team Salomon) managed to win with a comeback race. Great party also at Dinamo Running Team thanks to the 3rd place of Andreas Reiterer and the 6th of Davide Cheraz. The ASICS Malcesine Baldo Trail was also staged last weekend. For you the interviews with the winners of the 50km long distance Georg Piazza and Chiara Boggio.

We conclude with the first round of the Italian mountain running championship in Limana (Bl). Here, Cesare Maestri and Vivien Bonzi excelled… Enjoy your vision!!