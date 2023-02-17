SdM News, the first web news program dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, dedicates the third episode of the month of February to a series of services ranging from trail running to ski mountaineering. Let’s start with the presentation of the DINAMO Running Team, the first Italian professional team dedicated to trail running. Luca Spada presents it to us.

For skialp lovers, the “magic of the week” Giulia Murada who, with the sound of podiums, has flown to the top of the over all world cup ranking and the most beautiful images of the Transcavallo.

To finish Teglio Sunset Winter Runn, second stage of the Nortec / Scarpa circuit of Winter Trail… Enjoy your vision!!