Home Sports SDM NEWS BET 14_02_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

SDM NEWS BET 14_02_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
SDM NEWS BET 14_02_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news program dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, dedicates the third episode of the month of February to a series of services ranging from trail running to ski mountaineering. Let’s start with the presentation of the DINAMO Running Team, the first Italian professional team dedicated to trail running. Luca Spada presents it to us.

For skialp lovers, the “magic of the week” Giulia Murada who, with the sound of podiums, has flown to the top of the over all world cup ranking and the most beautiful images of the Transcavallo.

To finish Teglio Sunset Winter Runn, second stage of the Nortec / Scarpa circuit of Winter Trail… Enjoy your vision!!

See also  Interview with Arianna Fontana: 'I dream as an Italian, but I will fight for justice'

You may also like

Record and injury for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks...

Snooker Welsh Open: 3 Chinese players make it...

THE MEMORABLE ’48 OF MARIO GHELLA, OLYMPIAN AND...

“Enough ca… you. You chat about nothing»- Corriere...

Latina-Viterbese: above all, friendship and love for the...

Kappa new technical sponsor of aNc Outplayed –...

Scattered considerations after Lazio-Cluji (1-0)

top 9 to do

Well done to get on top of a...

Sassuolo Napoli, Dionisi: ‘We will have to be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy