SDM NEWS BET 20_06_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, opens the third episode of the month of June with the Livigno Skymarathon which, in its most beautiful guise, put 100 bibs up for grabs for the Kima Trophy 2024. At the finish line we interviewed for you Lorenzo Beltrami & Fabiola Conti.

In the second service of this episode, all “Made in Valtellina”, we talk about the Valtartano Summer Rally which, on the border paths between the Province of Sondrio & Bergamo, awarded the Fisky tricolor titles in pairs.

During the presentation Michele Boscacci & Christian Bellesini talk to us about K2 Valtellina Vertical Extreme and DoubleW Ultra respectively …Enjoy your vision!!

