Home » SDM NEWS BET 23_05_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

SDM NEWS BET 23_05_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
SDM NEWS BET 23_05_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news program dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, dedicates the fourth episode of the month of May to La Velenosa, the legendary mountain running competition in Belluno which attracts over 1000 competitors to the starting line and a very, very large public.

For lovers of the only up services dedicated to the Vertical Lake Como and to the Pasturo – Rifugio Brioschi VK2.

Don’t miss the interview with Marco De Gasperi on the launch of the new Scarpa Youth Trail Team Italia project. Good vision!!

See also  The Board is playing with Mondovì the title of winter champion, Itas tries it in Soverato

You may also like

Cagliari wins in the 90th minute, Ranieri excited...

At the end of June, famous tennis players...

the program for Wednesday, May 31

Erik Lamela, story of a broken promise: predestined,...

Favorite explosion. The star fought not only with...

Asian Games judo project technical representatives come to...

Austrians start tailor-made 3×3 World Cup

The best lakes for kayaking

Ramondino: Congratulations to Virtus. Made unforced errors in...

Sampdoria saved from bankruptcy, Ferrero: ‘I sold to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy