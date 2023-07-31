SDM NEWS BET 25_07_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, opens the fourth episode of the month of July with a special on International Orobie SkyRaid, the top Fly-Up competition by Mario Poletti. On a day that saw the Bergamo peaks “dressed up”, Luca Arrigoni literally put on a show. Triumphal ride in the pink race for the Italian trail runner Camilla Spagnol.

During the presentation the latest news on the VUT (Valmalenco ULtra Distance Trail) and Giir di Mont with an interview with the local athlete Mattia Gianola. For lovers of only up, after 4 years of hiatus, Vertical Tovel returns on August 5th, save the date….Enjoy your vision!!

