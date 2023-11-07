Home » SDM NEWS EPISODE 31_10_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com
SDM NEWS EPISODE 31_10_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
SDM NEWS EPISODE 31_10_2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

SdM News, the first web news program dedicated to outdoor mountain sports, closes the month of November with a special on the Limone Skyrunning Extreme, final of the Skyrunner World Series 2023.

For you the most beautiful images and interviews with the winners of the race. On the slopes of Alto Garda we have also followed the Vertical de la Mughéra for you.

Staying on the topic of sky-high racing, the Crazy Italy Cup by Fisky closed in Bellagio on Sunday in the rain.

From skyrunning to trail running, we offer you an in-depth look at the two long distances of the Valle dei Segni Wine Trail…. Enjoy your viewing!!

