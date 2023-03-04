Norwegian sovereign Jarl Magnus Riiber is heading to the world championships for the eighth gold medal in the Nordic combined, which would break the record of the German Eric Frenzel. The 25-year-old competitor won the jumping part on the large bridge in Planica, where with a performance of 147 meters he even surpassed the record of the local specialist Peter Prevec from 2014 by five meters. At the championship in the Slovenian resort, Riiber can win his fourth gold medal.

