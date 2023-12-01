Seahawks – Cowboys live: Week 13 of the NFL live – AS USA Latino

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a crucial match against the Seattle Seahawks as they enter the most important part of their calendar. The two teams will face off in Week 13 of the NFL, and predictions are favoring the Cowboys for the win.

As the Cowboys begin this crucial stretch of games, fans can catch all the action live on ESPN Deportes and Brand USA. The Dallas Morning News has even provided a preview of the game, further building anticipation for the matchup.

With the stakes high and the pressure on, both teams will be looking to secure a much-needed victory. NFL.com is already buzzing with excitement, featuring a preview of not only this game, but two others as well.

As game day approaches, fans can stay updated on all the latest news and developments by checking out the full coverage on Google News. With so much anticipation surrounding this matchup, it’s sure to be an exciting game that fans won’t want to miss.

