Sealy Supports Tang Jiali’s Dream in the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Sealy Supports Tang Jiali’s Dream Pursuit in the Women’s World Cup

(July 14, 2023, Shanghai) – The 2023 Women’s World Cup is set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. Among the players representing China in the tournament is Tang Jiali, a talented striker and a proud friend of the high-end mattress brand Sealy.

Tang Jiali has dedicated her life to football training since she was a child. With exceptional athletic ability, years of hard work, and a courageous spirit, she has reached new heights as a female football player. She has the distinction of being the first Chinese player to compete in the English Women’s Super League and the Spanish women’s top league.

As one of the faces of Chinese women’s football, Tang Jiali has achieved numerous successes. In the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup, she scored a crucial goal for the Chinese team, helping them secure the championship after a 16-year gap.

Behind Tang Jiali’s victories are countless hours of training and the silent dedication and support of her “invisible” teammates. Sealy Mattress, affectionately called the “Invisible Champion” by Tang Jiali, has provided superior logistical support for her daily training and competitions. Sealy’s exclusive beauty sensor spring gives her tired body the perfect support it needs after intense training sessions, ensuring high-quality sleep and soothing both body and mind. This allows Tang Jiali to wake up rejuvenated and ready to face the challenges of a new day.

Sealy Mattress has been empowering customers’ dreams with high-quality technology and innovative advancements since 1950. It has become a brand synonymous with superior quality and professional products that consumers can rely on. Sealy’s focus on correct back support and spine health protection has made it a pioneer in the industry. Over the years, Sealy has continuously upgraded its patented “Beauty Spring” technology to create smarter and more personalized mattress products, optimizing consumers’ sleep quality and becoming their silent support and backing.

As the Chinese women’s football team prepares for the upcoming World Cup, they will play warm-up matches against Brazil and Colombia to fine-tune their skills. Touted as the best years of Tang Jiali’s career, fans and supporters eagerly anticipate her performance in the tournament. With Tang Jiali pursuing her dreams on the football field through hard work and sweat, Sealy uses its ingenuity and excellent technology to support her journey towards sporting success.

Sealy, with over 140 years of brand history, aims to continue supporting dream chasers from all walks of life. As the most reliable “hidden champion,” Sealy will help people achieve their dreams and enjoy a healthy and enjoyable lifestyle.

About Sealy China:

As a world-renowned high-end mattress brand, Sealy has established 65 factories across different regions after a century of development. Since entering the Chinese market in 2008, Sealy mattresses, known for their “support, comfort, and durability,” have continuously provided a superior sleep experience. Presently, with more than 1,000 stores across the country, Sealy has become the largest international market for the brand worldwide, serving users in over 500 cities. With the brand concept of “Achievements, not just dreams,” Sealy mattresses ensure a comfortable and restful night’s sleep while empowering individuals to pursue their dreams and achieve a brighter future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

