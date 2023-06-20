searches at the Organizing Committee for suspicions of irregularity in public contracts

Searches target, Tuesday, June 20, several structures linked to the organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Games of 2024, within the framework of two judicial investigations relating to suspicions of irregularity in public contracts. Police officers are present in the premises of the Organizing Committee (Cojop), in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), of the public establishment responsible for Olympic infrastructure (Solideo), in Paris, and at the headquarters of several companies. and consultants linked to the organization of the Games, in Paris and the suburbs.

According to information from Monde, confirmed by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF), the first procedure, opened in 2022, follows an inspection by the French Anti-Corruption Agency (AFA) which discovered suspicions of irregularities in certain public contracts awarded by the Cojop and the Solideo. The procedure, entrusted to the Brigade for the repression of economic crime, relates to acts of illegal taking of interests, favoritism and concealment of favouritism.

Favoritism and illegal taking of interests

In two reports drawn up at the beginning of 2021, the existence of which had been made public by The chained Duckthe AFA was concerned about the serious risks of ” conflicts of interest “ and D’“breaches of probity” in the awarding of public contracts linked to the organization of the 2024 Games. The organization pointed out in particular insufficient safeguards in the procedures, and a “risk of illegal taking of interests when employees leave for the private sector”.

The other investigation, opened in 2017, relates to suspicions of illegal taking of interests, embezzlement of public funds, favoritism and concealment of favoritism following a public contract awarded by the Cojop and awarded to a particular company. It was entrusted to the police officers of the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offences.

The cabinet of the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, confirmed to the Monde these morning searches at the premises of Cojop and Solideo in connection with contracts awarded by the two entities. Solideo ensures that it “cooperates fully with the investigators to facilitate their investigations”. For their part, the Cojop, its president Tony Estanguet, its deputy director for legal affairs Romain Voillemot and the AFA have not yet responded.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers After the resignation of its president, the National Olympic Committee will have to get out of internal conflicts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

