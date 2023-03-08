Home Sports Season off: world champion Schmid operated on after a cruciate ligament tear
Sports

Season off: world champion Schmid operated on after a cruciate ligament tear

by admin
Season off: world champion Schmid operated on after a cruciate ligament tear

Status: 08.03.2023 5:17 p.m

Bitter end of the season for ski world champion Alexander Schmid: The Allgäuer underwent surgery on Wednesday in Munich after a cruciate ligament rupture.

The 28-year-old, who won the gold medal in the parallel race at the World Championships in France in February, will be out for a long time and will not be competing again this winter.

Germany’s Alexander Schmid during the World Cup in Courchevel (France).

How long he has to pause exactly is open. It is quite possible that the first German world champion in 34 years will also miss the start of the coming season. DSV team doctor Manuel Köhne considers a forced break of six months to be realistic.

injury in training

Schmid tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during giant slalom training on Wednesday morning in Berchtesgaden. “The injury and the associated absence are extremely annoying, especially after the successful World Cup”said Schmid, but emphasized: “Now it’s time to look ahead. I’ll work hard and concentrate to be fit again as soon as possible.”

The operation went without complications

“The operation was positive and free of complications”said Köhne after the operation, “Assuming a favorable healing process, snow training is possible again in about six months.” The new World Cup season will probably start at the end of October or beginning of November.

During arthroscopy, the torn ligament was replaced with the autologous quadriceps tendon. “Alex will probably be treated in hospital for a few more days in physiotherapy before he can start the first rehabilitation measures”, said Koehne. Schmid will not miss many more races this season. At the weekend there is still a giant slalom and a slalom in Kranjska Gora in Slovenia and a week later the World Cup final in Soldeu/Andorra.

See also  Alpine skiing World Championships: Sofia Goggia slips and leaves the San Pellegrino rally

You may also like

Dane carried off in training: Eintracht Frankfurt will...

THE GREAT RACE | Sportdimontagna.com

Europa League Round of 16: Union Berlin –...

Pielle Livorno – Campus Varese: Cheering under the...

Investment companies in football fever – where the...

Attilio Fontana and the Lombardy Region celebrate women...

Legendary angry speech: On the way back from...

Give the Ball to Bobby #20

DFL clears concerns of the Cartel Office

Canaries, the best hidden itineraries of the islands

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy