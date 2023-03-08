Status: 08.03.2023 5:17 p.m

Bitter end of the season for ski world champion Alexander Schmid: The Allgäuer underwent surgery on Wednesday in Munich after a cruciate ligament rupture.

The 28-year-old, who won the gold medal in the parallel race at the World Championships in France in February, will be out for a long time and will not be competing again this winter.

Germany’s Alexander Schmid during the World Cup in Courchevel (France).

How long he has to pause exactly is open. It is quite possible that the first German world champion in 34 years will also miss the start of the coming season. DSV team doctor Manuel Köhne considers a forced break of six months to be realistic.

injury in training

Schmid tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during giant slalom training on Wednesday morning in Berchtesgaden. “The injury and the associated absence are extremely annoying, especially after the successful World Cup” said Schmid, but emphasized: “Now it’s time to look ahead. I’ll work hard and concentrate to be fit again as soon as possible.”

The operation went without complications

“The operation was positive and free of complications” said Köhne after the operation, “Assuming a favorable healing process, snow training is possible again in about six months.” The new World Cup season will probably start at the end of October or beginning of November.