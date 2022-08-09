The passion for basketball fuels the season ticket campaign of the Serie A2 teams from Friuli. After the first two weeks of subscribing the cards for the 2022-’23 championship, the Apu Old Wild west is close to 1000, while the Gesteco Cividale is aiming for 500.

WHO APU

There are 912 supporters who have so far joined the call of the Juventus club with the slogan “I want you”. We are approaching the quadruple figure, with the conviction of being able to accelerate the pace after August, when most of the fans will return from holidays and at the same time the Old Wild West will get back to work for the athletic preparation and the first Supercoppa engagements. Another important impulse will come from the market, given that the APU has yet to complete the roster with an American able to combine concreteness and spectacle. With the sports hall open to 100% after two years of limitations for Covid, even the organized cheering of Sector D moves towards the subscription of season tickets. The guys from the West Curve have chosen the slogan “We all win together” and have already retained almost a hundred supporters. In the coming weeks the tour will be repeated in public places in the area to attract other fans to the Carnera, with an APU player (yet to be defined) as testimonial. We remind you that the season tickets have a cost that varies from 130 to 360 euros (from 80 to 200 euros the reduced), with the “Special” (80 euros) and “Special under 12” rates reserved respectively for youths, members of Libertas Udine, university students and Udinese season ticket holders.

QUI UEB

The “counter” of the Eagles has reached 412 season tickets for the first season of Serie A2 for the Gialloblù team. At this rate, from here to the debut in the league on 1 October against Chieti, it will not be difficult to hit the goal declared by the company, that is to overcome the fateful quota of 1000 cards. The subscription campaign of Gesteco Cividale, with the slogan “Overwhelming”, includes five price ranges: ranging from 120 euros (80 euros reduced) for the “Passione ducale” curve to 350 euros for the “Desio Flebus” parterre. The “School” rate winks at the students of the Cividale schools, the “Special” is reserved for university students and Civibank account holders. All Gesteco subscribers will receive a free ticket for the Supercoppa match against Mantua, scheduled for Wednesday 14 September at the sports hall in via Perusini in Cividale.