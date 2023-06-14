Seasonal apricots: why make a feast of them

With the arrival of the sun-kissed summer days, so does the apricot season. With their golden hue and sweet-tart flavor, apricots not only tantalize our taste buds but also offer a number of health benefits. In this article, we delve into the wonderful world of seasonal apricots, exploring their nutritional value, potential health benefits, and recommended daily intake.

The nutritional power of seasonal apricots

Apricots are low in calories, but have great nutritional power. They are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that can contribute to overall health and well-being. Here are some key nutrients found in apricots:

Vitamin A: apricots are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. This essential vitamin promotes healthy vision, promotes immune function and helps maintain healthy skin.

Vitamin C: Apricots are one good source of vitamin Ca powerful antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage, strengthens the immune system, and promotes collagen production for healthy skin and connective tissues.

Fiber: These fruits are rich in dietary fiber which promote digestion, promote a sense of satiety and help maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

Potassium: Apricots contain potassium, an essential mineral that helps regulate blood pressure, promotes heart health and maintains proper muscle and nerve function. In this regard, you could read how to counteract the potassium deficiency that causes cramps by eating apricots.

Health benefits of seasonal apricots

Consuming seasonal apricots may offer several health benefits, including:

Improved Eye Health: The high levels of vitamin A and antioxidants found in apricots contribute to an optimal eye health and can help prevent age-related macular degeneration and other eye conditions.

Improved digestive health: The fibers contained in apricots they promote digestionpromote regular bowel movements and help prevent constipation.

Immune System Support: The combination of vitamin C and other antioxidants found in apricots promotes a healthy immune systemprotecting the body from infections and promoting general well-being.

Skin Radiance: The antioxidants and vitamin C in apricots help promote healthy skin by fighting oxidative stress, promoting collagen production, and maintaining skin elasticity. In this regard, you could read why apricots are among the foods to always have beautiful and wrinkle-free skin.

How many to eat per day

The ideal daily dose of apricots can vary according to individual needs and preferences. As a general guideline, consuming 2-4 fresh apricots per day can be a beneficial amount for most individuals. However, it is essential to consider factors such as age, general health and dietary requirements.

When consuming apricots, moderation is key. While they offer numerous health benefits, they also contain natural sugars. It’s important to maintain a balanced diet and watch your overall calorie and sugar intake.

Incorporate apricots into your diet

Here are some tips for integrating apricots into your daily routine:

Fresh snack: Enjoy apricots as one quick and healthy snack. They’re conveniently portable and make a delicious addition to your fruit bowl.

Salads and Smoothies: Add sliced ​​apricots to salads or blend them into refreshing smoothies for a burst of flavor and more nutritional benefits. Here you can read how to prepare a perfect smoothie with apricots.

Baked goods: Use diced apricots in baked goods, such as muffins, breads or granola bars, to infuse your treats with a natural sweetness and a hint of spiciness.

Conclusions

Seasonal apricots offer one delicious combination of taste and health benefits. Their impressive nutritional profile, including vitamins, fiber and antioxidants, contributes to improved eye health, digestive well-being, immune support and skin vitality. Remember to consume apricots in moderation and include them in a complete diet for maximum benefits.

Photo by Olga Nayda / Elena Mozhvilo / Merve Sehirli Nasir

