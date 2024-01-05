Seasoned professional Ricky Rubio says goodbye to the NBA after twelve years and is now focusing on his mental well-being: “One day I hope to tell my story”

© AP

Ricky Rubio is saying goodbye to the NBA after twelve years. The 33-year-old Spaniard announced this himself on social media on Thursday. His mental health now comes first.

On August 5 last year, Rubio briefly put his career on hold in favor of his mental health. “A few days earlier I had very dark thoughts. I knew things weren’t going well, but I thought I still had the situation under control. One day I hope to be able to tell my entire story so that I can provide support for fellow sufferers. I am currently still working on my mental health and would like to keep everything private. Although I can proudly say that I am already in much better shape and that every day is getting better for me,” Rubio writes on X.

Over the years, Rubio has worn the shirt as a point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and finally the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers and Rubio have reportedly agreed to a contract buyout. In other words, the remaining salary of Rubio – who still had a contract until 2025 – flows to the Cavaliers’ club coffers. Good for a sum of 12.5 million dollars, which the Ohio team can now use elsewhere. His last two seasons in the NBA were unfortunately overshadowed by a torn ACL. As a result, he only played 67 games for Cleveland in that period.

Whether Rubio will finally end his basketball career remains to be seen. There is a chance that he will continue it in his home country of Spain. There, as a 14-year-old, he made waves in the Spanish ACB League on behalf of the Catalan Joventut Badalona. Moreover, he became the youngest player ever in the history of Spanish professional basketball at the time. He later joined the selection of FC Barcelona, ​​before making the move to America.

