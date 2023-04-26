Seat B: Haaland is a real striker at the goal level of Ronaldo and Messi- Shangbao Indonesia

[Sina Sports News]Seat B: Haaland has the same mentality as Ronaldo. In addition, Haaland never cares how many times he touches the ball per game, because he can score goals after touching the ball. Haaland’s scoring statistics are unbelievable, that is the level that Ronaldo and Messi can only achieve. The team needed his goals and until the last game of the season, Haaland always wanted to get into the box, always wanted to score. He doesn’t care if it’s just one or two touches a game. As soon as he touches the ball, he can score goals. He is a real striker, Harland and De Bruyne are a match made in heaven, and De Bruyne also likes players like Harland. Because when De Bruyne has the ball, the striker needs to run, Haaland is very strong, very fast, they are very good together, as we have seen this season.