Home » Seat B: Haaland is a real striker at the goal level of Ronaldo and Messi- Shangbao Indonesia
Sports

Seat B: Haaland is a real striker at the goal level of Ronaldo and Messi- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
Seat B: Haaland is a real striker at the goal level of Ronaldo and Messi- Shangbao Indonesia

April 26, 2023 at 22:13 PM

106

Haaland reaches Ronaldo and Messi level of goalscoring

[Sina Sports News]Seat B: Haaland has the same mentality as Ronaldo. In addition, Haaland never cares how many times he touches the ball per game, because he can score goals after touching the ball. Haaland’s scoring statistics are unbelievable, that is the level that Ronaldo and Messi can only achieve. The team needed his goals and until the last game of the season, Haaland always wanted to get into the box, always wanted to score. He doesn’t care if it’s just one or two touches a game. As soon as he touches the ball, he can score goals. He is a real striker, Harland and De Bruyne are a match made in heaven, and De Bruyne also likes players like Harland. Because when De Bruyne has the ball, the striker needs to run, Haaland is very strong, very fast, they are very good together, as we have seen this season.

See also  4-day working week: where it is already a reality and the countries where it is being tested

You may also like

Juve-Naples: Landucci insults Spalletti

Fortuna Düsseldorf: The most unusual marketing coup since...

Basketball, penalty for Varese reduced: minus 11 points...

Free to the stadium at Fortuna Düsseldorf: Finally...

Reggiana-Imolese: Granata Liberation Day

Basketball Bundesliga: Baskets Bonn hot candidate for title...

The Ocean Race takes off again – Sport...

Saarbrücken disappointed at bottom of the league Meppen

Bundesliga: BVB or FC Bayern? The rest of...

Lapierre Pulsium Allroad: strada, gravel, bikepacking

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy