The Seat MÓ product range is enriched with a new upper class model with a refined “racing based” chassis. Price starting from 5,760 euros

Innovative design, dynamic qualities, ease of driving, superior quality, finishes and components. These are the strengths of the Seat MÓ 125 which in just eighteen months after its launch in our country took third place on the podium of the best-selling scooters. Presented in absolute preview at Eicma 2022, the Seat MÓ 125 Performance boasts two world records in the category of longest distance traveled in 24 hours achieved during the development phase. The electric scooter from the Barcelona house will be available in dealerships at the end of January starting from 5,760 euros, including VAT. Seat MÓ 125 Performance can also be purchased through a loan by paying an advance of 1,400 euros with a monthly installment of 99 euros for 48 months (0.99% Tan and 5.79% Taeg), benefiting from the government incentives currently in force for the category of electric “L” motorcycles.

Design — The extremely modern design of the Seat MÓ 125 Performance underlines the dynamic and sporting qualities of the Spanish scooter and is enhanced by a series of prestigious details. Style and comfort with the glossy black "MÓ 125" side badge and the Black Pack which includes glossy black passenger handles, glossy black handlebar rocker arms, black windshield, battery protection ring, also in glossy black, and the new Shad saddle a double premium level. The Seat MÓ 125 Performance will be available in two new colours: Tarifa Blue with a matte finish and Barcelona Gray which complement the Pamplona Red and Menorca White.

Cycling — Defined as “racing based”, the Seat MÓ 125 Performance chassis boasts a rear single shock absorber developed in collaboration with Öhlins characterized by a setting specifically designed for the structure of the scooter frame and ideal for any type of route. The system is fully adjustable in compression, rebound and spring preload. Andreani front forks, also with an updated setting and a larger oil seal for greater efficiency. The stems feature a Gold finish and are longer to accommodate more travel. Finally, Galfer brake discs obtained from a laser cut process with a daisy profile to improve heat dissipation and guarantee powerful and modulable braking. 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels. The curb weight is 155 kg.

Motor — The permanent magnet synchronous electric powertrain unleashes 12PS through powerful power delivery and instant acceleration. Not only that, thanks to the e-Boost function, a prerogative of the Performance model, in driving conditions at speeds exceeding 80 km/h, it is possible to activate the e-Boost to obtain greater thrust and reach a maximum speed of 105 km/h. h for a time of 30 seconds. A useful function especially during any overtaking manoeuvres, taking advantage of acceleration from 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The 5.6 kWh energy-dense lithium-ion battery pack weighs just over 40 kg. It is removable, easily transportable, and provides a range of up to 133 km on a single charge according to the Wltp approval cycle. The battery can be charged when it is still mounted on the scooter, but it can also be removed and connected to a normal household outlet which guarantees a full charge in an estimated time between six and eight hours.