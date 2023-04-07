Home Sports Seattle Kraken make first NHL playoffs
Seattle Kraken make first NHL playoffs

Seattle Kraken make first NHL playoffs

The Seattle Kraken have reached the NHL playoffs for the first time. The 4-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening (local time) means that the team from the Northeast of the USA can no longer be ousted from one of the wildcard spots in only its second NHL season. The Kraken are only the second team in 40 years, after the Vegas Golden Knights, to have done so in their second year.

AP/Lindsey Wasson

The Golden Knights, for their part, secured first place in the Pacific Division. With a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, Vegas is now three points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers and six points ahead of the Kings. Three games are still outstanding in the main round.

Boston a win away from the record

The best team in the NHL main round, the Boston Bruins, meanwhile, is only one more win away from the NHL record. The 2-1 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs was the 61st win of the season for the Eastern Conference leaders – the record in the world‘s top ice hockey league is 62 wins in one season. The Bruins have four more games in the main round.

