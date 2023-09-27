Home » Seattle Mariners Capitalize on Astros Errors to Snap Losing Streak and Close in on Wild Card Spot
Seattle Mariners Capitalize on Astros Errors to Snap Losing Streak and Close in on Wild Card Spot

Seattle Mariners snap losing streak with 6-2 victory over Houston Astros

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners halted their four-game losing streak on Tuesday with a convincing 6-2 win over the Houston Astros. George Kirby delivered an outstanding performance, pitching six scoreless innings and escaping a bases-loaded predicament. The victory brought the Mariners within half a game of the Astros in the race for the final wild card spot in the American League playoffs.

Seattle’s win was complemented by the Toronto Blue Jays’ home loss to the New York Yankees, putting the Mariners just two games behind the Blue Jays in the wild card standings. The Mariners also narrowed the gap between them and the division-leading Texas Rangers, who lost to the Angels.

Houston, on the other hand, did not help their own cause with three costly errors during the game. These errors matched their highest total for the season and had direct implications for the playoff races. A poor throw by José Altuve in the third inning allowed Mike Ford to score, while an outfield mishap by Kyle Tucker resulted in a run for the Mariners in the fifth inning.

Kirby, who improved his record to 12-10, delivered an impressive performance on the mound. He allowed only five hits and struck out four, effectively shutting down the Astros’ offense. Despite loading the bases in the first inning, Houston failed to capitalize on the opportunity and could not score.

The victory was credited to Dominican pitcher Cristian Javier (9-5), who came in relief for the Mariners.

In terms of individual performances, Altuve stood out for the Astros with three hits in five at-bats and an RBI. However, Cuban sluggers Yordan Álvarez and José Abreu struggled, going hitless in five and four at-bats, respectively. Dominican players Yainer Díaz and Jeremy Peña made contributions with three hits and a run scored each. Puerto Rican catcher Martín Maldonado and Honduran Mauricio Dubón were both held hitless.

For the Mariners, Dominican outfielder Julio Rodríguez had a quiet day at the plate, going 0-for-2 but managed to score a run and drive in another. Teoscar Hernández, another Dominican player, contributed with a hit and an RBI. Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez also went hitless in three at-bats.

With this crucial win, the Mariners have rejuvenated their playoff hopes and are heading into the final stretch of the season with renewed confidence. They will continue their pursuit of a postseason berth in their upcoming games.

