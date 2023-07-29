Seattle Mariners Defeat Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 with Back-to-Back Two-Run Doubles

Title: Seattle Mariners Secure Victory over Struggling Arizona Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners showcased their dominance on Friday as they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks with a final score of 5-2. Cal Raleigh and Tom Murphy impressed with back-to-back two-run doubles during a four-run first inning, setting the tone for the Mariners’ success.

Boasting a three-game winning streak, Seattle has shown resilience since the All-Star break, currently standing at 8-6 in July. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks continued to struggle, registering a disappointing 6-15 record for the month.

The Mariners wasted no time in pummeling Diamondbacks’ starting pitcher Tommy Henry in the first inning. Four runs were generated from four hits, including three crucial doubles. Seattle quickly loaded the bases with three of their first four batters successfully reaching base, allowing Raleigh and Murphy to execute their powerful doubles.

Logan Gilbert took the mound for the Mariners and showcased formidable control over the Diamondbacks’ lineup. The towering right-hander stretched his dominance to cover 6 1/3 innings, conceding only two runs and nine hits. Gilbert’s performance included five strikeouts and no walks, firmly securing his ninth win of the season with an impressive 9-5 record.

In the final inning, Paul Sewald was entrusted with closing duties and successfully earned his 21st save of the season.

Noteworthy performances from the Mariners included Dominican players Julio Rodríguez, who achieved a 4-2 record with one run scored, and Teoscar Hernández, who contributed with a 4-0 result and a run. Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez registered a 5-1 score with an added RBI, while Panamanian José Caballero added a run scored despite a 2-0 performance.

For the Diamondbacks, Dominicans Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte showcased resilience with a 5-1 record and a stellar 4-3 result, respectively. Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. suffered a challenging performance with 0 hits, going 4-0 in the game. Puerto Rican Emanuel Rivera contributed with a 4-1 record, while Venezuelan José Herrera scored a run with a 4-1 result.

The Seattle Mariners’ victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks showcases the Mariners’ consistent performances and highlights the struggles the Diamondbacks have faced recently. As both teams continue their seasons, fans eagerly anticipate future matchups and the potential for more exciting on-field action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

