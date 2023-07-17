Title: Mariners’ Bryce Miller Shines in Return, Raleigh’s Home Run Seals Victory over Tigers

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners secured a crucial 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, with pitcher Bryce Miller making an impressive return from injury. The victory helped the Mariners avoid a three-game sweep, bringing their season record back to .500 with 70 games remaining.

Miller, who had been sidelined since June 30 due to a blister on his throwing hand, delivered a stellar performance on the mound. In his five innings of work, the rookie allowed only five hits, struck out three batters, and displayed a refined pitching repertoire. Previously known for relying heavily on fastballs, Miller showcased a diversified approach, using his sliders for 39% of his pitches on Sunday compared to the usual 11% in his previous starts.

Seattle’s offense was anchored by catcher Cal Raleigh, who smacked his 12th home run of the season, contributing significantly to the team’s victory. The Mariners’ bullpen also played a vital role in securing the win, with Matt Brash, Justin Topa, Andrés Munoz, and Paul Sewald combining to allow just one hit over the last four innings. Sewald, in particular, closed out the game with confidence, earning his 18th save of the season.

While the win provided a much-needed boost for the Mariners, it was a disappointing weekend for the team following the All-Star break. Nevertheless, the victory against the Tigers serves as a testament to the resilience and determination of the Seattle roster as they aim to make a push for playoff contention.

On the offensive front, Puerto Rican player Javier Báez struggled for the Tigers, going 0-4 in the game. For the Mariners, Dominican players Julio Rodríguez went 4-1, Teoscar Hernández went 4-0, and Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez went 2-0, contributing to the team’s success.

Seattle now sets its sights on the remainder of the regular season, looking to build upon this important win and continue their pursuit of a playoff spot. With Miller back in top form and their offense firing on all cylinders, the Mariners are poised to make a strong push in the upcoming games.

Fans and analysts eagerly await the team’s next outing, hopeful that the Mariners can maintain their momentum and emerge as serious contenders.

