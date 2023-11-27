Seattle Mariners sign veteran Cuban player

Rangel Ravelo Finds New Opportunity with Seattle Mariners

After a successful 2023 season with the El Paso team, the Triple-A branch of the San Diego Padres, Rangel Ravelo has secured a new opportunity with the Seattle Mariners. The Cuban baseball player has agreed to a Minor League contract with the Mariners and will have the chance to earn a spot in the upcoming 2024 spring training.

During his time with the El Paso team, Ravelo managed to impress with 63 hits, including nine doubles and eight home runs. He also drove in a total of 35 runs, finishing with an impressive .310 offensive average in just 59 games.

This new opportunity with the Seattle Mariners will mark Ravelo’s sixth organization in organized baseball. He has previously been a part of the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and most recently, the San Diego Padres.

Ravelo is certainly looking forward to the new chapter in his baseball career and is eager to make an impact with the Seattle Mariners. With his impressive track record and determination, Ravelo is sure to be a valuable asset to his new team. All eyes will be on Rangel Ravelo as he embarks on this exciting new journey in the world of baseball.

