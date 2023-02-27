Home Sports Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids Highlights | MLS on FOX
Sports

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids Highlights | MLS on FOX

by admin
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids Highlights | MLS on FOX

Seattle Sounders FC went head to head against the Colorado Rapids. Seattle dominated the first half with goals from Cristian Roldan in the 25th minute followed by a goal from Jordan Morris in the 45th minute to end the half. Sounders kept up their intensity and scored another two goals in the second half by Héber in the 53rd minute and Jordan Morris in the 83rd minute. The Sounders defeated the Rapids 4-0.

22 MINUTES AGO・Soccer・4:42

See also  Cagliari calcio, new agreement for Deiola: it remains until 2024

You may also like

Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone in Crans Montana...

Aaron Gordon’s Career-Year Recipe? All The Dunks.

2023 Production Alliance Group 300 at Fontana Highlights...

Ibrahimovic, I haven’t felt this well for a...

Alcaraz does not know if he will be...

“Playing like this you’re not going anywhere”- breaking...

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi after PSG’s victory over OM: “Always...

Chinese men’s basketball team beats Iran to end...

Garth Crooks’ Team of the Week: Martinez, Lewis,...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy