Seattle Sounders FC went head to head against the Colorado Rapids. Seattle dominated the first half with goals from Cristian Roldan in the 25th minute followed by a goal from Jordan Morris in the 45th minute to end the half. Sounders kept up their intensity and scored another two goals in the second half by Héber in the 53rd minute and Jordan Morris in the 83rd minute. The Sounders defeated the Rapids 4-0.



