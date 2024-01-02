Home » Seattle wins Winter Classic against Vegas
Sports

Seattle wins Winter Classic against Vegas

Seattle wins Winter Classic against Vegas

The Seattle Kraken dominated the Winter Classic in the North American ice hockey league NHL against the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Monday (local time), Seattle defeated the defending champions 3-0 (1-0, 1-0, 1-0) in the annual outdoor game at the turn of the year. 47,313 spectators came to T-Mobile Park, where the Seattle baseball team, the Mariners, usually plays their home games.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Joe Nicholson

Goalkeeper Joey Daccord became Seattle’s match winner, fending off all 35 shots on goal. For the 27-year-old, it was the second shutout of his NHL career, and it was also the first time a goalkeeper kept a clean sheet at the Winter Classic. Eeli Tolvanen, Will Borgen and Yanni Gourde each scored the goals for Seattle in the opening minutes of the third.

