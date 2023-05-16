Sebastian Vettel: “Fossil energy is far too cheap”

In November 2022, Sebastian Vettel (35) ended his Formula 1 career after 299 Grands Prix. After his last race in Abu Dhabi, he largely withdrew from the public eye, spends a lot of time with his family and only appears in public for projects close to his heart. Like this one: In July, the four-time world champion drives several historic Formula 1 cars, including Nigel Mansell’s FW14B from 1992 – at the British cult event Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​(13-16 July) – powered by CO2-neutral fuel Fuel.

In recent years, Vettel has become more and more interested in environmental issues. Last year at Silverstone he did laps in the environmentally friendly, fueled retro racer – and is now returning to the wheel as a Formula 1 pensioner.

Ask: Mr. Vettel, you have been a Formula 1 pensioner for a good half. What does everyday life look like for you at the moment?

Sebastian Vettel: After such a long time in racing, I have something like an everyday life for the first time. It took me some time to get used to it. Above all, I enjoy spending time with my children.

Ask: What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “green”?

Vettel: How beautiful our world and nature is when everything is green. We must preserve that. Green is synonymous with life.

Ask: What is greener about your new life than when you were active in Formula 1?

Vettel: I travel a lot less. I have already been able to reduce my footprint significantly when traveling in the last few years. But traveling significantly less is certainly much greener. (laughs)

Ask: Last year you were still wearing the green racing suit from Aston Martin. How does it feel to watch a race from home?

Vettel: At first it was weird not being there. But I get on well with it and follow the sport with great interest.

Ask: … and seeing your former car regularly in 3rd place?

Vettel: I am very happy for my former team. You have also worked hard in recent years. It’s nice that they’re bringing in a few trophies now.

Ask: When will we see you again in the paddock?

Vettel: I do not know that yet.

Ask: What projects and events are still on your list for this year?

Vettel: I let myself be inspired, look at a lot, collect ideas. Let’s see what ends up being a project. Driving my old racing cars with eFuels in Goodwood is one thing.

Ask: What excites you about it?

Vettel: Motorsport is my passion. It’s important to me to show that we can drive just as well and quickly with synthetic, i.e. CO2-neutral, fuel. And that already today. Synthetic fuels offer a solution to responsibly having fun. A lot of people just don’t know that yet.

Ask: Does it feel different to drive a race car with fossil-free fuel compared to conventional fuel?

Vettel: No not at all.

Ask: You work together with the Berlin eFuel manufacturer P1. What do you have to look out for with these fuels and their suppliers so that they are really green and not just sound green?

Vettel: One should make sure that the energy for the production comes exclusively from renewable energies. The more transparent the provider, the better.

Ask: Do you think fossil-free fuels are the future of motorsport and mobility in general?

Vettel: I think synthetic fuels are a bridge to the future that can already be driven on. Of course, we don’t yet know exactly what the future will look like. So we should keep an open mind. There is currently a lot to be said for electromobility, because synthetic fuels currently require too much energy to produce, which we now need for other things, for example for general electricity consumption or for heating. However, if we have infinite energy available, the efficiency in the production of these fuels will no longer play a dominant role. The real problem is that fossil fuels are far too cheap. But the costs for the future were never included.

Ask: Does Formula 1 need to push harder to drive change?

Vettel: There is no such thing as ‘enough’ with this question. More and more can happen.”

Ask: You’re back at the wheel of racing cars at Goodwood. Does that help against ‘Formula 1 withdrawal’?

Vettel: Not really. Goodwood isn’t really a race track. Still, it’s nice to be behind the wheel for a moment.

Ask: Do you miss the roar of the engine, the thrill before the race, the environment?

Vettel: So far I am very happy with my decision. But what I miss most is the competition and the tension.

"Being a racing driver was never my only identity"

