Sébastien Calvet (manager of the Bleuets, wide winners of Scotland in Agen, 54-12): “We had to be in progress compared to our first two matches (28-27 win in Italy, 33-31 loss in Ireland), first on discipline and then to have ammunition. We had to be efficient in conquest to be able to express our full potential on the offensive level. We are progressing, but we are still eternally dissatisfied. We have to project ourselves against England (10 mars) and in relation to the difficulty that the matches of the World Cup will present (this summer in South Africa). Today, there are still many sectors to work on to claim to hold the dragee high for the best nations.
We were very often taken high on the points of contact. The ball carriers must therefore attack lower. Then we have all these actions that die five meters from in-goal that must be finished because in close matches, this is the kind of action that can cost us dearly at the exit.
Given the score and the quality of certain actions, we can say that we managed to produce a benchmark match, but we must maintain our humility and our modesty. It is a satisfaction that (Friday) evening but we must prepare as well as possible for the next match against England.
“We didn’t really know how the players were going to react because we rarely saw 10,000 people in an under-20 match. We are satisfied with the work accomplished together”
We worked with the players on managing emotions. We have tools to support the players, to channel their emotions, to turn them not towards tension or inhibition, but towards energy to seek performance. Afterwards, we didn’t really know how the players were going to react because we rarely saw 10,000 people in a match for the under-20s. They reacted very well to that, so we are satisfied with the work done together. This will now be an asset in their experience, to tackle events of this type.
We work on a state of mind, which we call the blue mind. Oscar (Jegou) is a symbol of this state of mind. He is someone who gives a lot for the team, who does not save himself, who is very generous. We are always afraid, when we give the captaincy for the first time to a player, that it will disrupt his performance. On the contrary, Oscar handed over the overalls this (Friday) evening and he led the team behind him, especially on this state of mind. I congratulate him in front of you (the journalists), Besides. »
“I only thought about my role (as captain) and it went really well”
Oscar Jegou (third line and captain of the Bleuets): “We managed to quickly impose ourselves, to quickly show them that we were going to dominate them in front. It was easier afterwards, even if we took a test on the ball carried. We pushed to eight, it’s always easier. We are very happy.
It was very important to show that we had leaders. We have a big reservoir in France, it always works, everyone is getting up to speed. We had a week to work with this group. Everyone was ready from the captain run on Thursday. It’s thanks to all the players.
I felt the atmosphere rise in the stadium but I knew how to make sense of things. We talked about it before the match, we knew it could disturb us but we ignored the whole match. I only thought about my role and it went really well. There was a big audience, we thank him. »