Sébastien Calvet (manager of the Bleuets, wide winners of Scotland in Agen, 54-12): “We had to be in progress compared to our first two matches (28-27 win in Italy, 33-31 loss in Ireland), first on discipline and then to have ammunition. We had to be efficient in conquest to be able to express our full potential on the offensive level. We are progressing, but we are still eternally dissatisfied. We have to project ourselves against England (10 mars) and in relation to the difficulty that the matches of the World Cup will present (this summer in South Africa). Today, there are still many sectors to work on to claim to hold the dragee high for the best nations.