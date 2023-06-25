Sébastien Ogier loses his tailgate but keeps the lead with three stages to go on Rally Kenya

The fight between Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä is shaping up to be a particularly intense and action-packed scenario on Rally Kenya. Going on the attack in the first special of this last day, the Finn had halved his opponent’s lead (from 16”7 to 8”6), enough to annoy Ogier who was ironic about the statements of his teammate at Toyota who, the day before, said he had to think about the Championship and therefore take a little less risk.

This duel had an unexpected twist on the next stage when Sébastien Ogier lost the entire tailgate and rear wing of his Yaris in contact with a tree at low speed.

Despite this, the Frenchman had achieved a completely crazy end to the special, gaining 8”6 from Rovanperä! Then in the next lap (Hell’s Gate which will be the Power Stage), he limited the damage by conceding only 3”6 to his pursuer and counting 13”6 of margin before the last loop, for which he should again benefit from a car with complete aerodynamics since assistance is on the program.

For the rest, Elfyn Evans, who also rectified his rear wing in the early morning, took the lead, for third place, over Takamoto Katsuta, who completes the Toyota quadruple for the moment. Dani Sordo (Hyundai) remains fifth at his own pace ahead of Ott Tänak (M-Sport Ford) who could pick up points during the Power Stage, and Pierre-Louis Loubet (M-Sport Ford). Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) should not wait any longer to regain eighth place (occupied by a driver in WRC2) to double his points before a Power Stage where he will also be one of the drivers to follow.