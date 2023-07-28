Hamburg second division

FC St. Pauli does not want to be “blinded” by the second half of the season

St. Pauli’s coach Fabian Hürzeler (r) and sporting director Andreas Bornemann continue on their way together

FC St. Pauli has ambitions after the strong second half of the season and a flawless test match record. Shortly before the start of the season, the club clarified an important personnel issue.

The fact that Fabian Hürzeler is now enthroned even higher than the journalists at press conferences in the Millerntor Stadium, the coach did not want to be understood as a metaphor for the greater aspirations of the second division soccer team FC St. Pauli. “It won’t happen here that someone takes off and says: Now we’re going to win every game and it’s going to be the same as in the second half of the season,” said the 30-year-old coach of the Kiez club before the season opener at 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

The actual background to the elevated seating position on the press podium: TV teams have asked for a better view of the youngest coach in German professional football. The coach is still in focus before the next season. The Hamburgers do not have to hide after a very successful second half of the season with ten wins in a row and a total of 41 points. The Hanseatic League ended the season as the best team in the second half of the season.

Before the start, the club clarified a personal matter that was also important for Hürzeler: On Friday, the Millerntor Club prematurely extended the contract with sports director Andreas Bornemann, which expired in 2024. No information was given about the duration of the contract. .

The 51-year-old is “a recognized expert who acts with absolute loyalty in the interests of the club and is not afraid of difficult decisions,” said President Oke Göttlich. “We have the best pitch in the league, an outstanding functional team, an ambitious coach – and above all we have a squad built with foresight. We owe that to the work and tireless commitment of Andreas.”

Also thanks to Bornemann’s work, experts count the Kiez-Club among the extended group of candidates for promotion. Hürzeler, on the other hand, is pressing the brakes. “We won’t let ourselves be blinded by the results of preparation and the second half of the season,” he said. “We still have enough weaknesses that I’ve identified internally,” he added. He wanted to keep to himself what those are. Most recently, however, he had already explained that precision had to be improved on the defensive and on the offensive. “We have built a foundation, we have a certain framework, which we will take with us from the second half of the season. But we don’t have 30 points on the account balance, we start again from zero points.”

After seven wins in seven friendlies, the fifth-placed team from last season was in good shape early on. “Of course we’re trying to build on the performance of the second half of the season,” said Hürzeler. However, the coach also said that the winning streak was not only a result of hard work but also of luck. He hopes that there will be a certain dynamic again. “We have to reach our performance limit in every game. We’re not significantly better than our opponents, but we’re not significantly worse either. It will always be a 50/50 game.”

Above all, the departure of ex-captain Leart Paqarada to Bundesliga club Cologne hurts. After filling the position twice last season, Australian Jackson Irvine is now the sole captain. The Hamburg defenders brought in Hauke ​​Wahl from northern rivals Holstein Kiel, Danel Sinani came from Norwich City, Philipp Treu from SC Freiburg II and Andreas Albers from Jahn Regensburg. All were free transfers.

At the start of the season, Hürzeler expects a “big challenge” in the Palatinate. “We not only play against the team on the pitch, but also against the team in the stands,” he said. Hürzeler expects “many spectators who will be against us” at the Betzenberg.

Opponent Kaiserslautern is known for the strong second half of the season. “It will be a big challenge for us at the start of the season,” said FCK trainer Dirk Schuster. The 55-year-old relied on the help of the fans, which Hürzeler mentioned, in order to present St. Pauli with a task. FCK has already sold 41,500 tickets in advance for the game.

