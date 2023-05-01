Second division: That’s why Hamburger SV is once again in its own way

Setback for HSV: In the 2nd division, the Hanseatic League threatens to lose touch with the direct promotion ranks. After the 2: 3 in Magdeburg, the relegation is getting closer. Or it gets worse.

Hamburg second league That's why Hamburger SV is once again in its own way

Dhe Hamburger SV is once again in their own way. The Hanseatic League is once again threatened with relegation – in which they failed in the previous season. “Unfortunately we’re the losers today,” said coach Tim Walter after the disappointing 2:3 (1:1) at newly promoted 1. FC Magdeburg on Saturday.

The term chosen by Walter aptly described the importance of the setback to the club. After matchday 30, the third-placed team is four points behind second-placed 1. FC Heidenheim, who won 2-0 in Fürth on Friday evening. Darmstadt 98 remains top of the table beyond this matchday.

In Magdeburg, the North German second division team did not present itself as a candidate for promotion and was unsuccessful for the sixth time in a row. The appearance revealed some problems that the club recently showed. Among other things, the high number of goals and lack of offensive power. Walter complained about the “ultimate consequence” and the lack of conviction in the conclusion. “That’s what we’re lacking at the moment,” lamented the 47-year-old. Sports director Jonas Boldt criticized: “We have to be much more determined to work.”

The club needs determination more than ever. With room for improvement, Hamburg ranks third with 56 points. HSV does not have its fate in its own hands and must hope for mistakes from the stable leader Darmstadt and the reliable scoring Heidenheimers, who have a similar remaining program as the Nordclub.

On Friday (6.30 p.m. / Sky) SC Paderborn, six points away, will come to the Volksparkstadion. From HSV’s point of view, a threatening scenario could develop after the game if the SCP should win and come within striking distance three games before the end. However, the home strength of the Walter team speaks against it.

After four unsuccessful attempts at promotion in recent years, the club is better than ever in the history of the second division in terms of points. But mainly in the second half of the season it became clear how vulnerable HSV is on the defensive: the Rothosen have conceded 15 goals in the past seven games. Far too much for a promotion candidate. “We lacked consistency in attack and defence,” explained defender Sebastian Schonlau after the game and pushed afterwards: “That’s why we got punched in the face today, which of course hurts.”

Much to the disappointment of the HSV fans, the fans of 1. FC Magdeburg sneered on Saturday: “Second division, Hamburg is in.” Also bitter: Ex-players Moritz Kwarteng (32nd minute) and Tatsuya Ito (86th) also provided the goal by Baris Atik (74th) for the victory of Magdeburg. Goals from Sonny Kittel (42nd) and Ludovit Reis (90th + 4) could not prevent bankruptcy.

Although the Hamburgers lacked the necessary luck due to two unjustified offside hits and a penalty taken back, the Hamburgers seemed frighteningly helpless and harmless, especially in the second half. In the end, according to goal scorer Robert Glatzel, the club “completely lost the thread”.

The Magdeburgers underpinned their position as fearful opponents: HSV lost three of the previous four second division matches. The Hanseatic League had already lost 2:3 in the first half of the season.

After two defeats, FC St. Pauli had reason to celebrate again Quelle: Getty Images

At city rivals FC St. Pauli, on the other hand, the 2-1 win against Arminia Bielefeld brought back the looseness after two previous defeats against Braunschweig and HSV. “I was very, very happy until we conceded. That was our best performance overall,” said St. Pauli coach Fabian Hürzeler after the game: “What happens afterwards is possible in football, but shouldn’t happen to us. We will definitely look at that again, ”announced the 30-year-old.

In front of 29,546 spectators in the sold-out Millerntor stadium, Marcel Hartel (53rd minute) and Lukas Daschner (69th) scored the goals for the hosts, who had previously lost two games in a row. Jomaine Consbruch (73rd) was successful for Bielefeld. Since Hansa Rostock won 1-0 at 1. FC Kaiserslautern, the Bundesliga relegated from East Westphalia slipped to the relegation place. St. Pauli reduced the gap to city rivals Hamburger SV in third place to six points.